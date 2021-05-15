Advertisement

Work underway on south Fargo Retention Pond/Lake

By Mike Morken
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Work continues on a project aiming to provide an 80-acre recreational lake/retention pond in south Fargo. Heavy duty crews continue to remove the clay based soil in an area south of 52nd avenue and east of Veterans Boulevard. A city engineer tells us that the dirt is being stockpiled and will be used in a couple of road projects this summer. Once completed the pond will be part of the city’s retention system as well as a man made lake that could provide various water activities including kayaking, canoeing, paddle boating and fishing within the Fargo Park District.

