Restaurants and customers celebrate the end of Minnesota mask mandate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mask mandate is no more in Minnesota after Governor Tim Walz lifted it this week. This affects many of the stores in the state along with those in the Moorhead area.

“Nice that we’re still outside so you feel safe and I just feel that enough people have been vaccinated that want to be vaccinated and there’s just been enough studies that it’s safe to get out there and do stuff again.” said Angie, a customer at the Junkyard Brewing Company.

Places like JBC and Murphy’s Pub have already lifted the requirement of masks at their locations. While masks have been a hot discussion in the U.S., stores did what they could to adhere to rules and guidelines put out by Gov. Walz and the CDC.

“We did our best with the masks and what not and we did what we could, we’re excited to see everyone’s smiling faces come in and be able to share ours as well so this is awesome.” said Baylee Engquist, a manager at Murphy’s Pub.

The decision over masks ultimately still come down to individual establishments, but this latest development now gives them the freedom to do so.

“I think a lot of people are going to appreciate it and I hope that it eases a lot of tension.” said Engquist.

While the mask mandate has been lifted, Gov. Walz is still encouraging those that haven’t been vaccinated to wear masks indoors.

“I think you’re still going to find quite a few businesses that are going to want to enforce the masks and again I’m fine with that.” said Angie.

Places like Walmart, Sam’s Club and Costco have dropped the mask requirements while Target, Starbucks and CVS are still keeping masks around.

