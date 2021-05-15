Warming into the 80s

SUNDAY: Temperatures stay in the 70s and low 80s for Sunday, but a chance of isolated showers or thundershowers exists.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies join us for the start of the next business week, with conditions staying mainly quiet Monday and Tuesday, but breezier. Highs Monday and Tuesday warm into the 80s!

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Wednesday brings back a chance of scattered rain, with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s. A few scattered showers or thunderstorms will again be possible Thursday, as highs stay in the 70s and 80s. The chance of showers continues Friday, with highs again warming into the 70s and 80s.

SATURDAY: A touch cooler with highs in the 70s for most under partly cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of isolated showers or thundershowers. Low: 48. High: 81.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 53. High: 84.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 57. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of scattered rain. Low: 58. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low: 59. High: 78.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers. Low: 58. High: 82.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 57. High: 79.