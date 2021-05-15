Advertisement

40 new COVID-19 cases, nonew death reported in North Dakota

covid cases
covid cases(KVLY)
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 40 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday.

No new death has been reported. 1,504 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began.

The daily positivity rate is 4.67%. There are 768 total active cases in the state with 24 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

