When critical incidents happen in the Valley, do other emergencies get left behind? The short answer is no.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - When chaos hits one part of the Valley, both local dispatchers and law enforcement say that doesn’t mean crime and other emergencies stop happening everywhere else. Luckily, both say they’re more than prepared.

“It is like putting a puzzle together, except for the puzzle has already been put together behind the scenes,” Red River Regional Dispatch Director Mary Phillippi said.

“If it gets to the point where there are too many calls for service waiting and things happening, we’ll call in the next shift early,” Fargo Police Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt said.

Ahlfeldt says thanks to a new shift structure where officer’s schedules overlap during the typical busy call times, the department had everyone they needed to help out with Thursday’s barricaded suspect in downtown Fargo.

“At no time yesterday were there not squads available to go to specific incidents,” Ahlfeldt said.

However, if that wouldn’t have been the case, the department could have called for mutual aid from other local agencies like Cass County or Moorhead to help out. Ahfeldt says when mutual aid is requested, the officers from the other departments are there to relieve Fargo officers on the scene, so they can take their own calls within the city.

“We’ve been very proactive about having those relationships and agreements in place, so that when something like that does happen they don’t have to scramble,” Phillippi said.

However, Ahlfeldt says when it comes to non-emergent calls coming in during incidents like Thursday, those callers may have to wait awhile.

“A good example might be a theft report where there isn’t a suspect on scene, but someone had something stolen. Ok, if we have a large critical incident going on, like we did yesterday, that might get put as a call waiting and we’ll take care of it when it’s done,” Ahlfeldt said.

Both Ahlfeldt and Phillippi emphasize that regardless of what’s going on throughout the metro, those in crisis will never be put on the back burner.

“Our job is to protect and be guardians in our community regardless of if there’s a critical incident or not,” Ahlfeldt said.

