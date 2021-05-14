Advertisement

WFPS says shooting threat was not targeted towards one of their schools

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools says Friday morning, students alerted West Fargo High School administration and the SRO to a social media post regarding the threat of a school shooting at “West High School.”

The school district says while they are continuing to work with West Fargo Police, this threat is not believed to be directed at West Fargo High School. The school district believes the post is similar to a social media threat hoax involving Sheyenne High School in February of 2018.

