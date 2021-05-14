Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club drop mask rule for fully vaccinated customers and employees after CDC mask guidelines

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USA TODAY - USA TODAY reports that Walmart and Sam’s Club will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the retailer announced Friday.

The change for shoppers is now in effect and will be on the honor system, Walmart confirmed to USA TODAY. The nation’s largest retailer started requiring masks nationwide in clubs and stores on July 20.

According to a memo sent to U.S. Walmart and Sam’s Club workers, employees who are vaccinated can start going to work mask-free beginning Tuesday and will be asked about vaccination status on a health assessment.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” the letter to employees said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Larson
Barricaded woman in custody after allegedly stabbing three people
Pleads guilty to murder
Woman pleads guilty to murdering 15 year old
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Bryan Foos
Semi driver hauling alcohol is charged with DUI after crashing in Grand Forks
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

Stabbing, barricaded suspect incident in downtown Farg
When critical incidents happen in the Valley, do other emergencies get left behind? The short answer is no.
5:00PM Weather May 14
5:00PM Weather May 14
5:00PM News May 14- Part 4
5:00PM News May 14- Part 4
5:00PM News May 14- Part 2
5:00PM News May 14- Part 2
5:00PM News May 14- Part 1
5:00PM News May 14- Part 1