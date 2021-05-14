Walmart, Sam’s Club drop mask rule for fully vaccinated customers and employees after CDC mask guidelines

USA TODAY - USA TODAY reports that Walmart and Sam’s Club will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the retailer announced Friday.

The change for shoppers is now in effect and will be on the honor system, Walmart confirmed to USA TODAY. The nation’s largest retailer started requiring masks nationwide in clubs and stores on July 20.

According to a memo sent to U.S. Walmart and Sam’s Club workers, employees who are vaccinated can start going to work mask-free beginning Tuesday and will be asked about vaccination status on a health assessment.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” the letter to employees said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

