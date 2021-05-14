Advertisement

Twins announce new mask policy for fans at Target Field

The Minnesota Twins play an intrasquad game at Target Field at baseball camp Monday, July 13,...
The Minnesota Twins play an intrasquad game at Target Field at baseball camp Monday, July 13, 2020, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Twins announced today that, effective immediately, all guests at Target Field are strongly encouraged, but not required, to wear face coverings while in the ballpark’s outdoor spaces, except when actively eating or drinking.

Per current City of Minneapolis ordinance, face coverings remain mandated for guests ages two (2) and over while in Target Field’s indoor dining, bar and retail areas, unless actively eating or drinking.

Today’s Target Field policy change comes following yesterday’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, and Governor Tim Walz’ lifting of Minnesota’s mask mandate.

The Twins will maintain measures to provide a safe and enjoyable guest experience at Target Field, including digital ticketing and mobile ordering via the MLB Ballpark app, along with the club’s comprehensive system for cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing all common-touch surfaces and high-use areas throughout the ballpark. Additionally, current bag policies will remain in place until further notice.

For the most up-to-date information on Target Field health and safety policies and procedures, please visit twinsbaseball.com/playitsafe.

