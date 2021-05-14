Top-seeded South Dakota State advances with a 1-0 win over No. 6 North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Summit League) - Top-seeded South Dakota State got starter Tori Kniesche the only run she needed in the fifth inning as the Jackrabbits eliminated sixth-seeded North Dakota 1-0 in game five of the #SummitSB Championship presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare.

Kniesche outdueled UND starter Jannay Jones in what turned into quite the pitcher’s duel between The Summit League Pitcher of the Year and the Fighting Hawks’ upset-minded veteran. Both teams were coming off losses from earlier in the day as Kansas City stunned SDSU 4-2 in the opener and Omaha blanked UND 5-0.

That set the stage for Kniesche, who earned her 20th win of the season by scattering three hits and fanning four Fighting Hawks as she twirled her fourth shutout of the season. The Jackrabbits offense collected six hits off Jones, but the two key ones came in the fifth inning and both went for extra bases. Rozelyn Carillo opened the inning with a double and came around to score on Emma Osmundson’s league-leading sixth triple of the season.

The Fighting Hawks did not make Kniesche’s final frame easy on her as they put two runners on after a hit-by-pitch and single. SDSU’s rookie was able to get Madi Moore to go down on strikes to end the contest and keep the Jackrabbits season alive.

South Dakota State will take on the winner of Friday’s Omaha-Kansas City matchup at 3:30 p.m. CT.

