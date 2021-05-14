Records: Downtown Fargo suspect stabbed man, asked two women for ride before stabbing again

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Official documents have been filed against a woman accused of stabbing three people in downtown Fargo before barricading herself in a vehicle for nearly four hours Thursday afternoon.

30-year-old Ashley Larson is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault.

Fargo Police were called to the Mexican Village parking lot at 814 Main Ave. in downtown Fargo Thursday afternoon just before 1 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Court documents say officers later determined the first incidents happened in an apartment building near Cat’s Cradle, just to the west of the restaurant.

Documents say John Townsend was located by officers with several stab wounds and was bleeding significantly. Documents say first responders tried to render aid to Townsend, but he was very uncooperative. Police say once inside the apartment building, they found blood on the door, door handle and on the walls up the stairs.

After the stabbing of Townsend, documents say Larson went to the Mexican Village parking lot and ran into Sandra Miles and Sabra Low who were walking to their vehicle in the parking lot. Documents say Larson asked for a ride before stabbing Low in the left breast area with a knife. Larson then ran to the driver’s side of the vehicle and started stabbing Miles in the chest, head and hand.

Documents say both women were able to get away from the vehicle, and Larson then barricaded herself inside for nearly four hours.

Larson surrendered to Fargo Police and the Red River Regional SWAT team just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

