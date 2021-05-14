Police are investigating a possible shooting in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say they are currently investigating a shots fired call in the 300 block of Main Ave.

Police say at this point, they do not know if anyone is injured and all local hospitals have been notified.

Police are asking pedestrians to avoid the area of 4th St. N. and Main Ave. while officers actively work the scene. Valley News Live is there and can see police vehicles in the Wells Fargo parking lot.

If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

