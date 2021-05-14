New firefighters graduate in Fargo and West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The cities of Fargo and West Fargo are welcoming new firefighters to the team. A graduation ceremony was held at the Fargo City Commission chambers on Friday, May 14.

Six recruits have been training at the fire academy for the past ten weeks, and now they’re ready to serve the community.

“The joint academy helps our teams learn to function together,” said Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen. “This teamwork will better serve the City of West Fargo and the City of Fargo.”

The fire academy consisted of classroom work, drills, ride-a-longs and live burn scenarios.

”They throw you through a lot of stuff, but the way they put it together it really helps you retain it,” says new Fargo firefighter Zach Gappa. “And they really work with you and help you learn every process and every step of the way.”

This is the second time the Fargo and West Fargo Fire Departments have held a joint academy.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.