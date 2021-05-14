Local business uses ‘Scare Away Gun’ to scare off geese; causes concerns with neighbors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We received a message on our whistleblower hotline with concerns about a local business shooting at geese in the Brandt Crossings neighborhood. The business in question is BNG, who say they use a tool to scare off the birds.

After investigating, it was shown to be BNG’s ‘Scare Away Gun’ as the culprit to the noise in the area. BNG’s Facilities Manager Beth Brasel says that they have a permit with the USDA to use the tool and they call Fargo PD every time before using to give them a heads up.

“I understand that. If you are uninformed about something, the sound that it makes you may think it’s a gun shot.” said Brasel after seeing the comments from neighbors on social media.

Brasel says the reason they use it is to drive away the geese that have been damaging their property. The geese will cause stains on the grass and the sidewalks. However, there are still concerns from the neighbors who fear that BNG is aiming projectiles at the geese themselves. Brasel said that the training they receive at BNG by the USDA is to aim above the birds.

“Sometimes when there’s new neighbors or people don’t understand, it’s concerning. I think it would be concerning if I didn’t know what the noise was. I think my brother had little pop guns that did more damage than this ever could do.” said Brasel.

