Hugo’s Drops Mask Requirement

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hugo’s Family Marketplace in Grand Forks is taking note of the new CDC guidance. They’ve lifted the mask requirement in all of their stores.

We reached out to local grocery stores across the F-M area. Hornbachers, Cash Wise and Family Fare all tell us they are still requiring masks. They don’t know yet when that requirement will be lifted. The same goes for big box stores like Target and Walmart.

