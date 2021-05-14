Advertisement

High-risk sex offender in Chaffee, ND

Tina Joann Haws
Tina Joann Haws(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAFFEE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high-risk sex offender is now living in Chaffee, North Dakota.

Tina Joann Haws is living at 109 2nd St. N. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office describes her as 5′11″, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office says she was convicted of sexual assault in 2012 in North Dakota. Her two victims were a boy who was 18 and a girl who was 16. She was also convicted in 1999 for criminal sexual conduct in Minnesota. That victim was a 14-year-old girl.

