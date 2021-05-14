Headliners announced for Happy Harry’s RibFest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Happy Harry’s RibFest announced on Friday who will be performing at the annual kick-off to summer.

Warrant will take the stage on Wednesday, June 9, and Thursday is John Michael Montgomery. Friday night will feature LOCASH and Ribfest wraps up with Dylan Scott on Saturday, June 12.

Headliners take the stage at approximately 9:00 p.m. each night. The concerts cost $5.

RibFest is happening at the FARGODOME June 9-12, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. daily.

Wednesday Night, June 9: Warrant

Thursday Night, June 10: John Michael Montgomery

Friday Night, June 11: LOCASH

Saturday Night, June 12: Dylan Scott

Attendees and vendors will be asked to follow local COVID-19 guidelines. Event organizers say you may notice a larger seating area and relocated entrances and exits to avoid crowding.

You can check out the Ribfest website or Facebook page for additional details.

About the Bands

Warrant: Warrant is an American rock band. Over the course of their career, selling over 10 million albums worldwide. The song “Cherry Pie” has taken on a pop culture life of its own, being featured in countless movies, TV shows, commercials and the hugely popular video game Guitar Hero II. Other chart toppers include “Down Boys,” “Sometimes She Cries,” and the massive hit “Heaven” which reached #1 in Rolling Stone and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row.

John Michael Montgomery: John Michael Montgomery has one of country music’s most storied careers. He’s known for songs like “Life’s a Dance,” “I Swear,” “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “I Can Love You Like That,” Letters From Home,” and “Sold,” which still resonate across the music landscape.

LOCASH: Creating a sound that fuses modern Country and classic heartland rock with an edgy vocal blend, LOCASH is the Country music duo made up of singer-songwriters Chris Lucas and Preston Brust. LOCASH broke out with their hits “I Love This Life,” “I Know Somebody” and “Ring on Every Finger.” All three singles were part of their album, THE FIGHTERS, which was released in the summer of 2016. The follow up to their #1 single “One Big Country Song,” “Beers to Catch Up On” is out on Country radio now.

Dylan Scott: Dylan Scott is a powerful singer with a deep, resonating drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit. “My Girl” became his first #1 at radio, followed by Platinum-Top 5 single, “Hooked.” The Louisiana-native has headlined shows and opened for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Chris Young. His current, Top 10 radio single, “Nobody,” which debuted on NBC’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, can be found climbing the Country radio charts.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.