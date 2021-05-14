Grab your rod and go fishing in Otter Tail County for Governor’s Opener

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s time to grab a rod and get to fishing. The 73rd Annual Minnesota’s Governor Fishing Opener has begun in Otter Tail County.

The 73rd Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener serves as the kickoff to the summer tourism season in Minnesota and has been a proud Minnesota tradition since 1948. This year’s event will look different than previous opener with various independent activities and self-exploration of the 22 welcoming communities throughout Otter Tail County.

In compliance with the Stay Safe MN statewide initiative to slow the spread of COVID-19, Otter Tail County will adhere to all necessary guidelines to ensure a safe event environment, including social-distancing, face-coverings, event capacities, sanitization measures and more. This will be the first time the Opener will be a county-wide effort in Otter Tail County.

The fishing activities for the 2021 Governor’s Fishing Opener will take place on Otter Tail Lake and several surrounding area lakes. This is Gov. Tim Walz’s second Governor’s Fishing Opener.

This non-political event provides the opportunity to showcase fishing, outdoor recreation and to support local business; important parts of Minnesota tourism. It has been held by Democratic and Republican governors, in every corner of the state.

Fishing is a $2.4 billion business in Minnesota. The Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will spotlight fishing and the many recreational opportunities throughout Otter Tail County.

Otter Tail County offers a classic Minnesota lakeside getaway. It is the 7th largest county in the state with more than 2,200 square miles and has more lakes than any other county in the United States. Otter Tail County is made up of 22 welcoming communities and has a population of over 58,000 people.

Area lakes are as diverse as the fish that live in them. While many anglers pursue walleye, they can also enjoy world class panfish fishing for bluegill and crappie. Northern pike, bass and sturgeon also flourish in Otter Tail County lakes.

Visitors can fish, swim, paddle and boat on the 124,800 acres of water within Otter Tail County. Nearby Glendalough State Park and Trail, Maplewood State Park and Inspiration Peak, the highest point in the county, offer additional recreational and sightseeing opportunities. Otter Tail River State Water Trail is 157 river miles of Minnesota’s 8th longest river.

Otter Tail County is located about three hours northwest of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and one hour from Fargo/Moorhead. For more information, visit ottertaillakescountry.com and share your sights on social media using #FindYourInnerOtter.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday

Panfish paradise: Those interested will take part in panfishing options throughout Otter Tail County.

Lund boat tour: Attendees take in a tour at the boat factory in New York Mills.

Self guided tours go on throughout the county; a tour of Phelps Mill and an exploration of options at Glendalough State Park.

Saturday

An online statewide fishing tournament goes on from Saturday, May 15, at 12:01 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Opening ceremony is at 8 a.m. at Beach Bums in Battle Lake.

Shore lunch from 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. at Beach Bums in Battle Lake.

Closing ceremonies take place at 5 p.m. at Thumper Pond in Ottertail.

