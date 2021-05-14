Fundraiser for Brady Munro, battling COVID-19

ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lend-A-Hand is boosting proceeds to help a local man battling COVID-19. A breakfast and bake sale is happening on Sunday, May 16 for Brady Munro.

Friends of Brady and his family are hosting the fundraiser and working together with the Northern Cass and Page-Hope communities to raise help and hope for Brady and his fiancé.

Breakfast for Brady is happening at the Argusville Community Center from 8:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on May 16. There will also be a bake sale during the pancake breakfast.

Munro is a 2016 graduate of Northern Cass who has been hospitalized during his fight with COVID-19. He became sick on April 1 and tested positive on April 4.

He has experienced collapsed lungs, acute respiratory failure, ARDS, blood clots, sepsis, pneumonia and acute kidney injury. On April 14, the decision was made to sedate and intubate Brady to allow his body to recover and heal.

Proceeds from Sunday’s event will be boosted 20% up to $5,000 thanks to Lend-A-Hand Up sponsors. You can help HERE.

Direct cash or checks payable to “Brady Munro Medical Fund” to Dakota Herigate Bank, PO Box 268, Hunter, ND 58048.

