Fargo Teen named Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Kaija Holloway has been named the North Dakota Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Kaija will serve as an ambassador for all teens in the state, receive a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and go on to contend for the regional Youth of the Year in June and ultimately the national title.

Kaija is also President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley Keystone Club, and is responsible for planning activities and community service opportunities for Club teens.

Focused on making a positive impact in the community, Kaija’s guided the Club to organize a winter clothing and food drive benefitting the New Life Center.

“We are incredibly proud of Kaija and all the Youth of the Year nominees,” said Jim Clark, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Being named Youth of the Year is a lifelong honor. As the North Dakota Youth of the Year, Kaija will serve as a spokesperson for Boys & Girls Clubs kids across the state who need more role models that they can admire and emulate.”

Kaija aspires to be a self-employed entrepreneur like her mother, who owns and operates several local businesses. Her post-graduation goal is to pursue a career in interior design.

