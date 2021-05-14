Clay County Public Health requesting vaccine information

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health is requesting vaccine information from residents who got it from a pharmacy out of state or from the Fargo VA.

They’re requesting the information to ensure Minnesota residents who got the vaccine are recorded in the state’s Vaccine Registry.

Clay County residents may call the Clay County Public Health vaccine hotline: 218-299-7204. Please leave a message with your name, birth date, address, phone number, type of Covid-19 vaccine you received, and date or dates of doses. This information is found on your Covid-19 vaccination card.

