Altru still requiring patients, visitors to wear masks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Health System in Grand Forks says patients and visitors are still required to wear masks in all of its facilities.

Here is the press release Altru sent to Valley News Live:

Altru Health System is prioritizing the safety of our staff, patients and community. Altru will follow CDC recommendations to continue requiring our patients and visitors to continue to wear masks in any Altru facility.

While CDC guidance may be changing for people vaccinated for COVID19, the changes do not apply to healthcare settings.

Thank you for your understanding and assistance as we work to ensure a healthy environment for our patients and staff.

