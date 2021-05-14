Advertisement

1,306 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths reported in Minnesota

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,306 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

9 new deaths have been reported since Monday and the death toll in the state is now at 7,283. You can see a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also view the latest vaccine data by clicking here.

