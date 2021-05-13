Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to murdering 15 year old

By Mike Morken
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - Samantha Wilson pleaded guilty today for the murder of 15 year old Jonah Borth of Northwood. The guilty pleas included manslaughter and contact by bodily fluids for the January 2020 shooting of Borth. Court documents say Wilson will spend 20 years in prison, serve 5 years of supervised probation and must register as an offender against children.

