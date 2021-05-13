Advertisement

Volunteers plant food forest at Moorhead park

Volunteers plant trees and shrubs at M.B. Johnson Park in north Moorhead.
Volunteers plant trees and shrubs at M.B. Johnson Park in north Moorhead.
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some Moorhead residents celebrated Arbor Day by freshening up a local park.

They gathered to plant trees and shrubs for the new food forest at M.B. Johnson Park. Organizers say the food forest will enhance the ecosystem and make the city more resilient by offering food for people, providing a habitat for wildlife, and improving water quality.

”There were a lot of people who were saying ‘why MB Johnson, why not my park next door to me?’ Moorhead City Council member and volunteer, Steve Lindaas said. “And the ideal would be we could start having food forests and berry producing bushes in everyone’s neighborhood.”

In about five to eight years, the plants will have fruit like plums and apples that will be open for the public to enjoy.

Around 75 people signed up to plant on Thursday. The volunteers planted more than 100 fruit trees and about 40 shrubs with berries.

