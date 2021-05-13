Trusting the Process: Cobber Softball team prepares for first ever Conference Championship appearance

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - History being made on the Diamond for Concordia College. For the first time in Program history, the Cobbers are heading to the postseason, earning a berth in the MIAC championships.

“Honestly I don’t think any of us knew that this had occurred never in the program.” said Cobber Senior Taylor Erholtz, “That wasn’t a factor coming into it. So just seeing that our goal had been there the whole time and we had worked towards it made it all the better.”

Head Coach Chad Slyter added that “I couldn’t be more happy for them. Just going through that process and seeing that reward of all their hard work.”

The Cobbers finished the regular season ranked sixth in the Conference, securing a playoff berth with a 9-13 conference record. It was a right race as they finished just one game ahead of Gustavas.

For Coach Slyter, this is a special group. The seniors on this team were part of his first recruiting class when he took over the program. After watching them grow for the past four years, they now have a shot at a conference title.

“It’s what the vision was when I took over five years ago.” Slyter said, “We wanted to be here. I told my first recruiting class this was the goal when you graduate. They bought in. And they stuck around. And they’ve put the time in to be where they are today.”

“Coming in as a freshman coach had told us to trust the process.” Erholtz added, “That was a hard thing to do those first few years because we didn’t see the results we wanted and then obviously last year, COVID struck not only us but across the board all the teams. So coming into this season it just made it all more worth it.”

Despite this being their first trip to the conference tournament, there is no shortage of confidence as this group looks to put an exclamation point on their four year journey.

“This isn’t just something we stumbled into in the playoff race. We’re a good team. If we win we win and if we don’t we’re going to walk away with our heads held high knowing that we did everything we did to put ourselves in a great situation this season.”

The Cobbers play St. Benedict in the first round of the MIAC Championships on May 13th.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.