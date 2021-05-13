Advertisement

Suspect barricaded after reported stabbing in downtown Fargo

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and F-M Ambulance are on scene of a reported stabbing in downtown Fargo.

Police say there is an armed, barricaded individual on the east side of Mexican Village.

Main Avenue is closed from University to 8th Street South and 1st Avenue South from 8th Street to 10th Street. Police say traffic is congested and you’re encouraged to avoid the area.

Two calls for a medical emergency were reported within minutes of each other around 12:45 p.m. One was at the Mexican Village at 814 Main Avenue, the other was across the street near the Cats Cradle shelter.

Valley News Live Crime and Safety Reporter Bailey Hurley is there and is told at least one person was stabbed.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

