Semi driver hauling alcohol is charged with DUI after crashing in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says at 10:50 Thursday morning, they, along with several other agencies were called to I-29 just north of 32nd Ave. S. in Grand Forks for a report of a crash.

NDHP says a Kenworth truck pulling a trailer loaded with alcoholic beverages rear ended a Mack truck. Troopers say after the initial crash, the Kenworth truck, driven by 54-year-old Bryan Foos of Mobeetie, TX then drove into the median where he broke through a high-tension cable and ultimately hit a Chevy Silverado that was heading south on I-29.

The driver of the Silverado, 33-year-old Christopher Swenson of Bismarck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Mack truck, 60-year-old Glen Bergquist of Grand Forks and Foos were injured in the crash.

NDHP says several hundred feet of median cable were damaged in the incident. I-29 was reduced to one lane in each direction for about three hours while emergency crews worked to clean up the scene.

Foos was charged for Care Required, DUI, Possession of Alcohol in Commercial Motor Vehicle, Illegally Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.