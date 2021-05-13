Advertisement

Proposed student housing project on UND campus

University of North Dakota in Grand Forks
University of North Dakota in Grand Forks
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A public hearing for a proposed private-public partnership for residence halls at the University of North Dakota is happening Thursday night.

The hearing will discuss a proposal to design, construct, install and finance a student housing project on campus. It would include renovation and improvement of existing student housing, as well as demolition and new construction.

The discussion is happening from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at 124 Ryan Hall and will also be live streamed here.

