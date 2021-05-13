Advertisement

Pop-up vaccination clinic to include children ages 12-15

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks vaccine clinic will expand vaccine administration to adolescents 12-15 years of age with consent from a parent or guardian. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.

The Pop-Up Vaccination clinic at the Hugo’s Family Marketplace located at 1750 32nd Ave S., in the previous Alerus Bank Branch location, are held weekly on Mondays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Information about COVID-19 vaccine clinics hosted by GFPH, including dates, times and type of vaccine available, can be found on its website: www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine.

