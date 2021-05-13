Omaha’s Meyer no-hits Fighting Hawks to lift second-seeded Mavericks into winner’s bracket

FARGO, N.D. (Summit League) - Sophomore Kamryn Meyer tossed a no-hitter to lift second-seeded Omaha past sixth-seeded North Dakota 5-0 in game four of the 2021 #SummitSB Championship presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare. The Mavericks move on in the winner’s bracket, while the Fighting Hawks face an elimination game later this evening.

Meyer only allowed two base runners in the contest that saw her fan eight Fighting Hawks and get five runs of support from her offense. It was the first no-hitter of the Wilton, Iowa native’s collegiate career.

After going hitless through two innings off UND starter, Lauren Feld, the Maverick bats came to life in the third. Omaha scored its first two runs of the game as they strung together four singles in the frame to build a 2-0 lead.

Omaha would add a run in the fourth on a RBI single from Emily Klosterman and Hailey Bartz made it a 5-0 contest with a two-run single in the sixth to cap the scoring.

Klosterman was the only Maverick with multiple hits as she finished 2-for-2, while six of her teammates each added a single as all of Omaha’s eight hit in the contest were of the one-base variety.

Omaha will take on fourth-seeded Kansas City on Friday at 1 p.m. with the winner headed to Saturday’s title game. North Dakota plays right away in an elimination game against the top-seeded Jackrabbits, which is slated to start at 5 p.m. CT.

