Advertisement

Omaha’s Meyer no-hits Fighting Hawks to lift second-seeded Mavericks into winner’s bracket

RBI single from Omaha's Emily Klosterman
RBI single from Omaha's Emily Klosterman(KVLY)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Summit League) - Sophomore Kamryn Meyer tossed a no-hitter to lift second-seeded Omaha past sixth-seeded North Dakota 5-0 in game four of the 2021 #SummitSB Championship presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare. The Mavericks move on in the winner’s bracket, while the Fighting Hawks face an elimination game later this evening.

Meyer only allowed two base runners in the contest that saw her fan eight Fighting Hawks and get five runs of support from her offense. It was the first no-hitter of the Wilton, Iowa native’s collegiate career.

After going hitless through two innings off UND starter, Lauren Feld, the Maverick bats came to life in the third. Omaha scored its first two runs of the game as they strung together four singles in the frame to build a 2-0 lead.

Omaha would add a run in the fourth on a RBI single from Emily Klosterman and Hailey Bartz made it a 5-0 contest with a two-run single in the sixth to cap the scoring.

Klosterman was the only Maverick with multiple hits as she finished 2-for-2, while six of her teammates each added a single as all of Omaha’s eight hit in the contest were of the one-base variety.

Omaha will take on fourth-seeded Kansas City on Friday at 1 p.m. with the winner headed to Saturday’s title game. North Dakota plays right away in an elimination game against the top-seeded Jackrabbits, which is slated to start at 5 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Mexican Village in downtown Fargo
Barricaded woman in custody after allegedly stabbing 3 people
Police lights graphic
ND man dead following semi crash
Iten mugshot
Citizens help officer restrain man resisting arrest
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death

Latest News

No. 6 UND rallies for 6-5 win over No. 3 NDSU in Summit League Tournament
The Concordia Cobbers prepare for their first ever Postseason game
Trusting the Process: Cobber Softball team prepares for first ever Conference Championship appearance
summit league softball
Sports - UND upsets NDSU in extra innings
Weah finished the year with a touchdown in every game the Fighting Hawks played
Otis Weah named Stats Perform FCS First Team All-American