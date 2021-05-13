North Dakota Beef Commission searches for state’s best burger

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, declared the month of May as “Beef Month” in North Dakota.

To celebrate, the North Dakota Beef Commission is on the hunt for the state’s best beef burger.

The “2021 North Dakota Beef Burger Contest” is open to restaurants and food trucks across the state.

The public is encouraged to go nominate their favorites online on the commission’s website until this Friday, May 14.

The top four will be announced and will then be up for a vote on the commission’s Facebook page starting May 15.

The winner will be announced on National Beef Burger Day on May 28, and will be crowned the 2021 Best Beef Burger champion.

Industry Relations Specialist Nicole Wardner with the commission said they want to use their first year celebrating beef month to also support restaurants during COVID-19.

“We’re so excited to not only celebrate the farmers and ranchers across our state who grow and raise delicious beef, but also, the consumers in our state that love to eat it on a weekly basis,” said Wardner.

You can nominate your favorite burger spot online here, and follow the Commission’s Facebook page here.

