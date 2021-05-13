MSUM clears up confusion surrounding graduation events

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State University-Moorhead is trying to clear the air surrounding accusations that student athletes got in-person commencement, but non-athletes did not.

MSUM’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kirsten Jensen, says that is not the case and there is some confusion going around campus and misinformation being circulated on social media.

All of the MSUM commencement ceremonies are being held virtually. However, some smaller in-person gatherings have been happening, which were organized by particular departments, groups, or clubs on campus.

For example, international students had an in-person sashing ceremony on Wednesday night. On Thursday night, an in-person hooding ceremony is happening for some graduate students.

The athletic department also hosted a gathering to celebrate graduating athletes. Jensen says some of the confusion might be coming from the fact that the event for athletes was held at Nemzek Hall, which is where graduation ceremonies have been hosted in past years.

Jensen wants to assure students and the MSUM community that these events were not commencement ceremonies, but smaller celebrations organized by faculty and staff.

