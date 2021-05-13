Advertisement

More fans allowed at Target Field

(Jim Mone | AP)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) -

Good news for Twins fans. More people will soon be allowed at Target Field.

With last Thursday’s announcement from Governor Tim Walz outlining a three-step timeline to end nearly all state COVID-19 restrictions, the Minnesota Twins are now detailing their own multi-phased ramp up to full capacity for home games.

For the 12 Twins home games scheduled between May 14-30, Target Field will operate at up to 60 percent capacity; for the club’s 12 home contests in June, there will be up to 80 percent capacity; lastly, beginning on July 5, Target Field will have full, 100 percent capacity for the Twins’ final 40 regular season home games of 2021.

Tickets for the final 52 scheduled regular season home games, beginning June 8, will go on sale to the general public beginning at noon CT on Thursday, May 20th.

