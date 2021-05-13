Moorhead to get less potent spray compared to Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As summer arrives, so does the presence of mosquitoes and aerial sprays is one way that areas have dealt with the pest. However, this year Moorhead, MN, will receive a different spray than in Cass County, Fargo and West Fargo.

“Really the same active ingredient and the same product that’s being used.” said Cass County Vector Control Director Ben Prather.

Airborne Custom Spraying will be conducting the aerial sprays for the area, but they are now tasked with using a different spray this time with Moorhead. This all stems from a city council meeting this week where Moorhead decided to use a less potent solution.

“Primarily different formulations and different trade names and things of that nature are commonly interchanged.” said Prather.

Moorhead City Council will be hearing the plan in June on whether or not they’ll decide to spray. Spraying in the Fargo-Moorhead area has seen its fair share of controversy. Last year, numerous amounts of monarch butterflies died after Cass County Vector Control sprayed to combat the West Nile virus.

“If you are not eating organic, you’re eating conventional fruits and vegetables, all of those fruits and vegetables are essentially being soaked in this product.” said Prather.

While Moorhead will use a less-potent spray, there is a chance it could be less effective which means there could be more mosquitoes on one side of the river than the other. Prather also added that spraying might not happen this season because of how dry it could be later this summer.

