Minot State professor questions use of standardized testing for college admissions

MINOT,N.D. – A Minot State University professor is drawing attention for speaking out against requiring standardized testing for college admission.

Minot State University uses a variety of criteria when selecting incoming freshmen.

“At Minot State, we look at the cumulative high school GPA. We look at the core high school classes. We look at the statement of intent,” said MSU Director of Enrollment Services Katie Tyler.

Up until last year they also factored in SAT and ACT testing. It’s something that MSU professor Dan Conn recently opposed in his new book.

“It’s a history of standardized assessment and why we think we need to come up with something better,” said Conn who is the MSU Master of Education Program Director.

Leadership in the admissions department said there are some benefits to using tests.

“There are benefits in seeing where you stand in terms of peers and your knowledge or ability in certain areas,” said Tyler.

But Conn said comparing students to their peers may not paint an accurate picture of a student’s ability.

“They have been especially harmful to historically marginalized people even in North Dakota, not just race but also economical inequality,” said Conn.

The state announced that SAT testing will remain optional through Fall 2023, although some scholarships may require them.

Back in March lawmakers passed Senate Bill 2141 removing the requirement for High schoolers to take the ACT.

