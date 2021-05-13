Advertisement

Minnesota House scheduled to vote on legalizing marijuana

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota House of Representatives is voting Thursday on a bill to legalize cannabis for adult use and expunge records of people convicted for non-violent offenses involving cannabis.

The session convenes at 4:30 p.m. Minnesotans can watch live video of the debate here and engage with state lawmakers on social media using the #LegalizeMN and #MNleg hashtags.

House File 600 has earned bipartisan support and received approval from 12 House committees, including the committees on Commerce; Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs; Business and Workforce Development; Agriculture; Environment and Natural Resources; Judiciary and Civil Law; State Government; Education Finance; Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform; Health; Taxes; and Ways and Means.

