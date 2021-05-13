Advertisement

Lawmakers to choose study topics that may inspire bills

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A group of lawmakers will return to the North Dakota Capitol next week to decide study topics that may result in legislation for the 2023 session.

The Legislative Management committee is a 17-member panel of lawmakers that supervises business between sessions. The panel will meet May 19 to select the topics the Legislature will study during the next 18 months.

Legislative Management also will choose a legislative committee that will study redistricting plans this summer. The redistricting plan is one of a dozen mandatory studies from legislation passed before adjournment. Another 72 studies are considered optional.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
ND man dead following semi crash
Iten mugshot
Citizens help officer restrain man resisting arrest
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
STOLEN JEWELRY
Hatton woman searching for jewelry after it went missing while she was in the hospital

Latest News

Downtown Fargo
Suspect barricaded after reported stabbing in downtown Fargo
Minnesota House scheduled to vote on legalizing marijuana
Mr. Food - Balsamic Flank Steak - May 13
Mr. Food - Balsamic Flank Steak - May 13
Noon News Part 2 - May 13
Noon News Part 2 - May 13