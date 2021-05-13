Advertisement

Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80

Students of the Washington Leadership Academy have written their positive hopes for the school...
Students of the Washington Leadership Academy have written their positive hopes for the school year on post-it notes, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Washington. The school "personalized learning" technique uses software, data and constant monitoring of student progress to adapt teaching to each child's strengths, weaknesses, interests and goals and enable them to master topics at their own speed.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M’s best-known products, the Post-it Note, has died at his home in Minnesota.

The family’s obituary says Spencer Silver died May 8 at age 80.

According to 3M, Silver was working in a company lab in 1968 when he discovered an adhesive formula that allowed notes to be easily attached to surfaces, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving a residue.

In 1974, a colleague came up with the idea of using Silver’s adhesive on paper and a product that later became known as Post-it Notes was born.

Silver’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Camp Invention, a STEM summer program for grades K-6.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
ND man dead following semi crash
Iten mugshot
Citizens help officer restrain man resisting arrest
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
STOLEN JEWELRY
Hatton woman searching for jewelry after it went missing while she was in the hospital

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Officer Holte
Grand Forks police officer remembered during National Police Week
The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses,...
CDC eases up guidance on indoor mask-wearing
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Gas crunch continues across much of US after pipeline hack
Downtown Fargo
Suspect barricaded after reported stabbing in downtown Fargo