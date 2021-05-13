Hatton woman searching jewelry after it went missing while she was in the hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Hatton woman is pleading for the return of her jewelry that went missing last month while she was in the hospital being treated for a broken leg.

“I am heartbroken,” said Karen Enger.

Last month, Karen fell and broke her leg. She was transported to Sanford Medical Center for emergency surgery.

As she was being wheeled in, she was told her jewelry had to be taken off.

“I handed them to the young man taking me back,” she said. “I told him to give them to my husband when he came in.”

Karen says that never happened. The next day she was transported to Sanford South University Hospital.

She was told her belongings were couriered and placed in a hospital room closet for safe keeping.

“Everybody checked, everybody at the hospital checked. We could not find that jewelry,” she said.

Karen no longer has her wedding ring and a pair of diamond earrings.

She is also missing an heirloom ring that holds a special place in her heart.

“My mother gave that to me right before she died. She died in 2015. It’s supposed to be passed down in my family,” she said.

Karen explained she put in a complaint with Sanford Hospital.

Just a few weeks ago she was told the case had been closed because the hospital had done their part in trying to find the jewelry.

She believes someone may have stolen or may try to pawn them.

Karen is now pleading for the return of her jewelry.

“Please if you know where this jewelry is, please return it. No questions asked. Just give it back,” she expressed.

Karen is also hoping everyone else will learn a lesson from her situation. she says always give your possessions to a family member instead of a hospital employee.

