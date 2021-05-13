Grand Forks police officer remembered during National Police Week

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, a Grand Forks police officer was killed in the line of duty assisting in an eviction notice. Now, Officer Cody Holte’s name is etched in stone at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

“Ultimately there was a large firefight in an apartment,” said Lt. Derik Zimmel of the Grand Forks Police Department. “One deputy was wounded, and officer Holte was killed.”

Holte was a 3-year member of the department and a national guardsman. Lt. Derik Zimmel reflects on Holte’s sense of humor, his dedication to his young family, and the community.

“His entire life was about service,” said Zimmel. “One of the quotes attributable to him is that ‘he served so others wouldn’t have to’.”

According to Zimmel, Holte is just the 2nd officer in Grand Forks police department history to be lost in the line of duty and memorialized in Washington D.C.

This year, the names of 394 officers who died in the line of duty have been added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

It’s part of a modified police week. Traditionally, thousands descend on Washington mid-May to pay tribute to fallen officers from across the country. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, all in-person events have been postponed until October.

“We are going to come together and have our candlelight vigil and memorial service to honor the fallen of the past two years since we have not been able to be in-person to do so,” said National Fraternal Order of Police President Patrick Yoes.

Zimmel says members of the Grand Forks Department and Holte’s family intend to travel to D.C. for those events.

“This year it’s going to be very different because this year it’s one of our own,” said Zimmel.

Grand Forks Police Officer Robert Martin, who died in a motorcycle crash in 1966, is also named on the memorial.

