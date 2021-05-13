Governor Walz announces end to statewide face covering requirement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the end of Minnesota’s statewide mask requirement.

It aligns the state with the new Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on face coverings.

Minnesotans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly recommended to wear face coverings indoors.

Private businesses and local municipalities may still put in place face covering requirements.

Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan, along with the existing face covering guidance for schools and child care settings, is still in effect.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose of the vaccine – either the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

