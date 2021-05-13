Advertisement

Father of U.S. Senator, Jim Klobuchar passes away

FILE — Jim Klobuchar and his daughter Amy right before their 1,100-mile bike ride from...
FILE — Jim Klobuchar and his daughter Amy right before their 1,100-mile bike ride from Minneapolis to the Grand Tetons in 1981.(Washington Post via Minneapolis Star Tribune)
By Mike Morken
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The longtime journalist and father of U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, Jim Klobuchar, has died at 93. Klobuchar wrote for Star Tribune, where he was a columnist for decades. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said, her father had written 8400 columns by the time he retired in 1995. In a statement, Amy Klobuchar wrote “Throughout his life my dad was a champion of those on the outside”. She said her father went from the “hardscrabble mining town” of Ely, Minnesota, to travel the world -- interviewing people like Ginger Rogers and Ronald Reagan, to name a few. She added that her father publicly struggled with alcoholism, and used his experiences to help others. “Even to the end, as he lived the final chapter of his life with Alzheimer’s, he was still singing songs and telling incredible stories to my sister Meagan and me,” she wrote. “He loved our state. He loved journalism. He loved sports and adventure. And we loved him.” Jim Klobuchar will be buried at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A public celebration of his life will be announced later.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo strip mall on fire, May 11, 2021.
Multiple Fargo businesses damaged, destroyed in fire
James J. Mayerhofer
UPDATE: Man arrested after trespassing and shooting incident
Heather Faris says a late night in January is one that will haunt her family forever
Caught on camera: Mandan mom holds suspect at gunpoint
Empty nesters adopt seven siblings orphaned in a fatal crash.
All 7 siblings orphaned in crash adopted
3-alarm fire at Southpointe Business Park
Stubborn strip mall fire required all hands on deck

Latest News

Farmers hopeful war trade with China will end soon
Ag Round Table, inflation and rising agriculture costs
Williston Basin Petroleum Conference
Blu Husley, preview of the WBPC
Search for two men wanted in Beltrami County shooting
Standardized testing
Minot State professor questions use of standardized testing for college admissions