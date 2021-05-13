Father of U.S. Senator, Jim Klobuchar passes away

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The longtime journalist and father of U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, Jim Klobuchar, has died at 93. Klobuchar wrote for Star Tribune, where he was a columnist for decades. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said, her father had written 8400 columns by the time he retired in 1995. In a statement, Amy Klobuchar wrote “Throughout his life my dad was a champion of those on the outside”. She said her father went from the “hardscrabble mining town” of Ely, Minnesota, to travel the world -- interviewing people like Ginger Rogers and Ronald Reagan, to name a few. She added that her father publicly struggled with alcoholism, and used his experiences to help others. “Even to the end, as he lived the final chapter of his life with Alzheimer’s, he was still singing songs and telling incredible stories to my sister Meagan and me,” she wrote. “He loved our state. He loved journalism. He loved sports and adventure. And we loved him.” Jim Klobuchar will be buried at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A public celebration of his life will be announced later.

