Advertisement

Fargo police warn of high-risk sex offender in the area

Patrick Roy Moore, 39
Patrick Roy Moore, 39(Fargo Police Department)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are warning the community of a high-risk sex offender that has changed his address.

39-year-old Patrick Roy Moore is now living in a camper in the back of 1431 7th Avenue North.

Police describe him as 6′ tall and 240 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

Moore was convicted on three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition in Burleigh and McLean counties in 2016.

High-risk offenders are considered more likely to re-offend.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
ND man dead following semi crash
Iten mugshot
Citizens help officer restrain man resisting arrest
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death
Heather Faris says a late night in January is one that will haunt her family forever
Caught on camera: Mandan mom holds suspect at gunpoint
Fargo strip mall on fire, May 11, 2021.
Multiple Fargo businesses damaged, destroyed in fire

Latest News

Top morning headlines for May 13th, 2021.
Valley Today KVLY -May 13th morning headlines
Valley Today Weather - May 13
Valley Today Weather - May 13
Anyone from highly skilled athletes to those with special needs will be competing over the next...
All-inclusive workout event coming to Fargo
News - What Works Best With Mosquito Spraying - May 12
News - What Works Best With Mosquito Spraying - May 12