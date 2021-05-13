Fargo police warn of high-risk sex offender in the area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are warning the community of a high-risk sex offender that has changed his address.

39-year-old Patrick Roy Moore is now living in a camper in the back of 1431 7th Avenue North.

Police describe him as 6′ tall and 240 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

Moore was convicted on three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition in Burleigh and McLean counties in 2016.

High-risk offenders are considered more likely to re-offend.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.