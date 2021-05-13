All-inclusive workout event coming to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A charity event used to celebrate the abilities of all competitors in all fitness levels and shapes is making its way to Fargo. Able Games will go over the next two days at Broadway Square.

Anyone from highly skilled athletes to those with special needs will be competing. There are 200 competitors scheduled over the next two days.

The idea comes from Fargo native and New York Jets Center Connor McGovern. McGovern wanted to find a way to help those with special needs.

The 200 competitors are competing for $7,500 in prizes. Events include deadlifts, sit and reach test, slam ball toss and 2,000-meter row. Everyone competing will do it right on the floor at Broadway Square.

“It is really a lifestyle,” said Kim Pladson, Executive Director. “We want to adapt to what your abilities are at the age and the level you are at. If an NFL player can work-out, this workout is going to be very different for me but I still have an ability.”

No masks are required at this event since it is outdoors but there is a 600-attendee limit. The attendee must bring their own lawn chairs since bleachers are not allowed.

2nd Street will be closed from Broadway all the way to the end of U.S. Bank and Gate City.

Proceeds from this event will help fund opportunities for adults and children with special needs to participate in physical fit programs.

The schedule with times and dates can be found at Ablegames.org.

