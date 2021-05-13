Advertisement

117 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in North Dakota

North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic(Station)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 117 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday.

One new death has been reported and1,503 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 2.95%. There are 804 total active cases in the state with 29 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

