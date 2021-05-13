1,011 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths reported in Minnesota
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,011 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
19 new deaths have been reported since Monday and the death toll in the state is now at 7,274. You can see a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also view the latest vaccine data by clicking here.
