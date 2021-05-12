Surveillance cameras going up in downtown Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - The City of Jamestown has approved a purchase of surveillance cameras for downtown city parking lots.

Jamestown Police Lt. Sid Mann informed the city council that the cameras would be purchased by a grant obtained by Central Valley Health.

“Central Valley Health secured grant funding for cameras for city parking lots adjacent to the railroad tracks, both the north and south sides, which would be adjacent to the fire department, Central Valley Health, the Gladstone and the Civic Center, as well as parking lots next to where the Eagle Flats project is going to happen and the city-owned parking lot by the middle school behind the Department of Commerce.”

Lt. Mann says the system being installed will be similar to others around the city. The grant would fund the installation, cameras, and several years of billing to a certain amount.

“They are fixed cameras so they would only show city-owned property. None of those cameras would be in any locations that would be showing anything that someone would need a search warrant for. Everybody that would be in those places would be on city property or don’t have a reasonable expectation of privacy in their vehicles driving by those areas since they are public.”

He added that the cameras could be used both as a reference for investigations or a live view of the coverage area.

“There are some pending cases coming out of one of the city lots right across from Central Valley Health currently from a couple weeks ago involving some reckless driving. There have been broken windows on the businesses behind the Jonny B’s area. A lot of car break-ins in that Eagle Flats area, several banks down there. Instances with fleeing felons with weapons in that area down by Babb’s Coffee. They would be very advantageous to public safety.”

The city approved the purchase of the cameras using the grant funds in the amount of $13,952.

