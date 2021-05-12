Advertisement

Stubborn strip mall fire required all hands on deck

A total of six engines were on scene to battle the fire.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 3-alarm fire at the Southpointe Business park required all hands on deck to put out on Tuesday.

“This was a pretty stubborn fire. It started out as a stubborn fire,” said Battalion Chief Lee Soeth.

A fire of this magnitude can pose many challenges including gaining entry to battle the flames inside.

The type of building also plays a role in how these firefighters go about handling this kind of blaze.

“The way they are constructed can add to a very rapid-fire growth, which this one had a pretty rapid-fire growth from the time of ignition to the time we got on scene,” said Soeth.

The blaze required the use of every truck in the city including some help from firefighters from across the river in Moorhead.

Soeth says firefighters can carry about 100 pounds of equipment at a time, which can lead to exhaustion quickly.

He says it’s a relief knowing that everyone is willing to work together to get the job done.

“Help in the fire world goes both ways. Moorhead needs us we go there. We needed them and they came here.”

