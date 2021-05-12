Sales Account Executive

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - How would you like to sell the Valley News Live franchise to the entire Red River Valley with UNLIMITED Income opportunities?

Are you a good Business to Business Seller? Would you like to explore the exciting world of Television Advertising?

Valley News Live wants to hire winners… pay them a very attractive wage… give them great benefits and help them succeed.

Valley News Live has an opening in sales… if you are interested … please fill out our online job application at www.gray.tv/applynow

Opportunities like this don’t come along very often. If you are a good Business to Business

salesperson – WE WANT TO MEET YOU.

POSITION:

· Highly Motivated, Self-Starting Individual with a strong desire to succeed.

· MUST possess Strong Communication skills, both written & verbal.

· 100% Commission position.

· Proficient with Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point & Internet experience helpful.

· Strong Organizational, Phone & Communications Skills a MUST.

· The ability to work in a fast paced environment.

· Strong aptitude and desire to work with detail.

· Valid Driver’s License and acceptable Driving Record a MUST.

KVLY / KXJB IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER AND DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.