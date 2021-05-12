Pools will open soon in the F-M area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you start to think about pool passes and swimming lessons for the summer, we checked in with area pools to see if there are any COVID restrictions in place, and when they plan to open.

FARGO

The Fargo Park District plans to open its pools on June 7 with normal hours and concessions.

The pools will open at 75% capacity, but staff say they are aiming to be at 100% capacity as soon as possible. Pool staff are encouraging people to wear masks, but masks are not required. They also encourage people to social distance. They want everyone to know that Island Park pool will remain open this summer.

WEST FARGO

Veterans Memorial pool in West Fargo will tentatively open Memorial Day weekend. Park District staff say they are returning to normal hours, capacity and concessions. Masks are encouraged but not mandated.

MOORHEAD

Moorhead’s main pool will open at full capacity on June 9 with normal hours and concessions. They will start selling pool passes on May 17. Masks are required inside the pool building for ages 6 and older, in accordance with Minnesota’s COVID guidelines.

DILWORTH

The Dilworth pool plans to open on June 7 with at least half capacity. Due to current staff shortages, the city is still working on a game plan for the days and hours they will be open. Masks are required inside the pool building along with social distancing. Staff say they will be constantly cleaning the pool area.

